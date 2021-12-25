Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 152,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.