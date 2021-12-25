Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,735 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.