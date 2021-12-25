Liquity Price Tops $6.32 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $88.48 million and $754,505.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00012390 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,008,252 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

