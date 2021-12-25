Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $217,608.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00320868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.