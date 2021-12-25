Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

