Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

LICY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.