LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

