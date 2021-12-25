LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

