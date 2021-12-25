LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

T stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

