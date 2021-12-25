LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

