Levolution (LEVL) Trading Up 60.6% Over Last 7 Days

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $79,494.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

