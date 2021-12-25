Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $322.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lennox International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII opened at $316.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

