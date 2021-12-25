Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LGRVF stock remained flat at $$107.75 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. Legrand has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

