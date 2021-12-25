Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $47,282.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.57 or 0.07979077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.75 or 1.00143696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00072119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

