LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $275.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.79. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.