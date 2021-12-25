Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,808. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

