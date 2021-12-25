Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.62 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 917,943 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £66.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.22.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 94,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,981,754.66).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

