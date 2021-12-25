Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

