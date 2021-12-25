KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 2,093.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 182.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

