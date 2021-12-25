Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

