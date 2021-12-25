Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

CNRG stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

