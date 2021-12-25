Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

