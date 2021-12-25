Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

