Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.24.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 4,304,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

