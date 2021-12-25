Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.