Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

