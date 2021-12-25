Kin Market Capitalization Tops $148.03 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Kin has a total market cap of $148.03 million and $4.64 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00194348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00227364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.85 or 0.08028005 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,719,752,175 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

