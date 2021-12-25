Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.13. Keyera has a one year low of C$22.13 and a one year high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 266.30%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

