Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PPRUY stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

