Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.