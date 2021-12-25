Katherine Cornish-Bowden Buys 1,000 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,020 ($11,917.03).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 913 ($12.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 835 ($11.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 928 ($12.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 892.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 899.76. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

