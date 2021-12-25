JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0584 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $426.23 million and approximately $314.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.06 or 0.08018578 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.97 or 1.00126869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00053254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.