John Renger Sells 7,300 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.78. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.