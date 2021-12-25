JOE Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $322.04 million and $6.12 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00056489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.35 or 0.07963499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,960.33 or 0.99972298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 146,495,594 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

