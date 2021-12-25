JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

FROG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 570,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,499. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

