Jeff Mengoli Sells 15,400 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $101,920.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

