JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives $159.50 Average PT from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.50.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,082. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

