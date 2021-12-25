Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.37% of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $18,466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $2,106,000.

FAPR opened at $32.49 on Friday. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

