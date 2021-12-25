Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,917 shares of company stock valued at $23,957,994. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

