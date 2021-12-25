Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

