Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 341,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,038,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

