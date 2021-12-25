Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,770. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

