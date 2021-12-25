iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

