iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 767.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

