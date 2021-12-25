iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $87,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

