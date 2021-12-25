iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,063 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

IVE opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

