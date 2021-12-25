iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Decreased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

