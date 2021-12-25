iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

