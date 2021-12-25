iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.