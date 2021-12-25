iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) is Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 7th Largest Position

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 1.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $60,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after buying an additional 212,810 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

